Breaking News
Drugs-on-cruise case: Let Sameer Wankhede prove manipulation charge against us, says SIT
Mumbai: SoBo’s hippest gymnasium buckles under pandemic blow
Outrage as youth damages memorial stone in Vasai Fort
Mumbai: Soon, no more stopping at Vakola signal on WEH
Mumbai: Another BMC helpline, another ruse?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > PM works for country PM is not the country Kapil Sibal on Amit Shahs insult to country remark

PM works for country, PM is not the country: Kapil Sibal on Amit Shah's 'insult to country' remark

Updated on: 22 May,2023 11:43 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sibal's dig came a day after Shah, while addressing a national convention of the Modi community in Ahmedabad, referred to Purnesh Modi's defamation suit that led to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP over his "Modi surname" remark

PM works for country, PM is not the country: Kapil Sibal on Amit Shah's 'insult to country' remark

Kapil Sibal. File Pic

Listen to this article
PM works for country, PM is not the country: Kapil Sibal on Amit Shah's 'insult to country' remark
x
00:00

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah's 'insult to the prime minister is an insult to the country' remark, saying his understanding of the Constitution is that the PM is not the country but works for it.


Reacting to Amit Shah's remarks, Sibal said on Twitter, "Amit Shah: 'Insult to PM is insult to country'. Amitji my understanding of the constitution is that: PM works for the country, PM is not the country. Just as: Government works for the country, government is not the country."



Also Read: Govt promulgated ordinance to say it will have final say even if SC comes in the way, says Kapil Sibal on services row


Sibal's dig came a day after Shah, while addressing a national convention of the Modi community in Ahmedabad, referred to Purnesh Modi's defamation suit that led to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP over his "Modi surname" remark.

"If someone insults a person, it is not a big deal, but if someone insults an entire community and country's PM, then it is an insult to the entire country. Purneshbhai fought this battle with firmness and won it. I congratulate him and others for fighting a battle for the dignity of your community. Entire country is with you," Shah had said.

In his remarks, Shah said PM Modi gave the OBCs their due respect and understood the pain of poor citizens because he himself was born in such a family.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

(With inputs from PTI)

india India news national news new delhi delhi kapil sibal amit shah narendra modi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK