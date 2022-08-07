Breaking News
Andheri kidnap case: ‘I feel as if I’ve finally woken up from my nightmare’
Maharashtra: Why ban on plastic-coated packaging won’t help
Maharashtra: Exhausted CM advised rest by doctors, delegates ministers’ powers to babus
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday
ISRO launches its new SSLV-D1 rocket from Sriharikota
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog's governing council meeting
Home > News > India News > Article > POCSO court sentences man to 20 years imprisonment for raping 13 year old girl

POCSO court sentences man to 20 years imprisonment for raping 13-year-old girl

Updated on: 07 August,2022 02:24 PM IST  |  Balasore
PTI |

Top

The girl’s mother had lodged an FIR with police against Dinesh. He was arrested and tried under different Sections of the POCSO Act

POCSO court sentences man to 20 years imprisonment for raping 13-year-old girl

Representational image


A Special POCSO Court in Odisha's Balasore district sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl.

POCSO Court Judge, Balasore, Ranjan Kumar Sutar on Saturday convicted Dinesh Marandi (22) of village Panpana under the Khantapara police station for sexually assaulting the girl of same village on January 15, 2021.

The girl’s mother had lodged an FIR with police against Dinesh. He was arrested and tried under different Sections of the POCSO Act.


"The court awarded different jail terms for different sections of IPC under which the accused was tried, which would run concurrently and penalties for different sections aggregating to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000-fine. Twelve witnesses were examined and 18 documents were exhibited,” said Special Public Prosecutor, POCSO, Pranab Panda.

The court also directed the government to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation from the child welfare fund to the victim.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

odisha sexual crime national news Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK