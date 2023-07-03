Breaking News
Marol boy’s death: Did video game addiction trigger suicide?
Maharashtra: Disaster averted in CR ghat landslide
Mumbai: Fans manage to snatch one iconic double-decker from scrap heap
Mumbai: MHADA to verify building permits for bungalows in Ghatkopar Colony
Mumbai: BMC chief breaks down civic expenses to refute Aaditya Thackeray’s scam allegations
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Police alerted about unidentified drone like object over PM Modis residence nothing suspicious found

Police alerted about 'unidentified drone-like object' over PM Modi's residence; nothing suspicious found

Updated on: 03 July,2023 09:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

A PCR call was received around 5 am that a drone-like object was seen flying over the prime minister's residence

Police alerted about 'unidentified drone-like object' over PM Modi's residence; nothing suspicious found

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Police alerted about 'unidentified drone-like object' over PM Modi's residence; nothing suspicious found
x
00:00

An "unidentified flying object" was reportedly seen over the prime minister's residence in central Delhi on Monday morning, police said.


However, police have not found anything suspicious.


A PCR call was received around 5 am that a drone-like object was seen flying over the prime minister's residence, police said.


However, police and other security agencies did not find anything suspicious, a senior officer said, adding that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) also did not find anything.

"An information was received at NDD control room with respect to unidentified flying objet near PM residence. Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. Air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, they also did not detect any such flying object near PM residence," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

narendra modi delhi new delhi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK