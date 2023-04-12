Breaking News
Police initiate probe after Delhi school gets bomb threat

Updated on: 12 April,2023 01:19 PM IST  |  New Delhi
According to Delhi Police, an email was sent to Indian Public School in Sadiq Nagar this morning claiming that a bomb was kept on its premises

Police initiate probe after Delhi school gets bomb threat

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Students at a school in Delhi were evacuated on Wednesday after a bomb threat via email.


According to Delhi Police, an email was sent to Indian Public School in Sadiq Nagar this morning claiming that a bomb was kept on its premises.



"The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed", informed the police officials.


Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier in November, the Delhi Police said that an email was received on the official email ID of Indian Public School, Sadiq Nagar, BRT road under the jurisdiction of Defence Colony police station that a bomb is on the premises of the school.

The school authorities immediately informed the local police. Soon after, Delhi Police personnel, the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad rushed to the spot. The school was evacuated and a thorough search was done but no bomb was found.

