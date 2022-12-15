Breaking News
Political leaders remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Updated on: 15 December,2022 12:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Statue of unity, the world tallest statue at Vadodra in Gujrat. Pic/iStock


Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, the political leaders paid homage to the first Deputy Prime Minister of India.


Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel popularly called as the ‘Iron Man of India’ became the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country. He was the founding father of the Republic of India. His birthday is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) across the country. 



Remembering him on his death anniversary, Dr S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, tweeted, "Pay my homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. A visionary leader, committed social reformer, and a dedicated nationalist, his legacy will never be forgotten."


Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister tweeted, "I pay tribute to the architect & unifier of independent India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji on his death anniversary. The Iron Man was a leading stalwart of India’s freedom movement who later guided India's integration into a modern nation."

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "My humble tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji on his punyatithi. He was one of the prominent leaders during the freedom movement and played a significant role towards nation’s unity and integration after independence."

NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, tweeted, "Tribute to the Iron Man of India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji on his death anniversary today. He immensely contributed towards keeping India united & strong after Independence. #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel"

