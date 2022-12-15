Political leaders remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Remembering him on his death anniversary, Dr S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, tweeted, 'Pay my homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. A visionary leader, committed social reformer, and a dedicated nationalist, his legacy will never be forgotten.'
Statue of unity, the world tallest statue at Vadodra in Gujrat. Pic/iStock
Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, the political leaders paid homage to the first Deputy Prime Minister of India.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel popularly called as the ‘Iron Man of India’ became the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country. He was the founding father of the Republic of India. His birthday is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) across the country.
Remembering him on his death anniversary, Dr S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, tweeted, "Pay my homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. A visionary leader, committed social reformer, and a dedicated nationalist, his legacy will never be forgotten."
Pay my homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. A visionary leader, committed social reformer, and a dedicated nationalist, his legacy will never be forgotten.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 15, 2022
Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister tweeted, "I pay tribute to the architect & unifier of independent India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji on his death anniversary. The Iron Man was a leading stalwart of India’s freedom movement who later guided India's integration into a modern nation."
I pay tribute to the architect & unifier of independent India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji on his death anniversary.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 15, 2022
The Iron Man was a leading stalwart of India’s freedom movement who later guided India's integration into a modern nation. pic.twitter.com/TwejCHcvBi
Also Read: Congress left no stone unturned to insult Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: Amit Shah
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "My humble tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji on his punyatithi. He was one of the prominent leaders during the freedom movement and played a significant role towards nation’s unity and integration after independence."
My humble tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji on his punyatithi. He was one of the prominent leaders during the freedom movement and played a significant role towards nation’s unity and integration after independence. pic.twitter.com/gsb5nLwSmm— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 15, 2022
NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, tweeted, "Tribute to the Iron Man of India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji on his death anniversary today. He immensely contributed towards keeping India united & strong after Independence. #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel"
Tribute to the Iron Man of India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji on his death anniversary today. He immensely contributed towards keeping India united & strong after Independence.#SardarVallabhbhaiPatel pic.twitter.com/bWnwnH1qkt— Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) December 15, 2022