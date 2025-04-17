Politics of vendetta: Congress holds protest against ED

The ED had on Tuesday said it filed a chargesheet on April 9 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper

Congress supporters detained following protests. Pic/X@INCIndia

Congress leaders and workers in different states staged protests on Wednesday slamming the BJP-led Central government over the ED’s charge sheet against senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case.

Congress workers gathered in large numbers shouting slogans of “Sonia Gandhi Zindabad, Rahul Gandhi Zindabad, Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi, and Modi-Shah jawab do”. A heavy police presence and barricading were in place, and several Congress workers, including Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, were detained.

The demonstration saw participation from party leaders, including MPs, workers, and members of Congress-affiliated organisations such as the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

The ED had on Tuesday said it filed a chargesheet on April 9 in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The case, based on a 2014 complaint by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, relates to the alleged acquisition of properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore by Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of National Herald, and their subsequent transfer to Young Indian—a company in which both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi each hold a 38 per cent stake.

The party claimed that the ED charge sheet was an attempt to divert attention from the economic crisis and that the case is nothing but political vendetta in a legal disguise.

