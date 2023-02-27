Polling begins in Meghalaya, over 21 lakh voters to seal electoral fate of 369 candidates

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 February,2023 07:27 AM IST  |  Shillong
PTI |

Voting is underway at 3,419 polling stations, of which 640 have been categorised as 'vulnerable' and 323 as 'critical', Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said. Polling will continue till 4 pm

Polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya at 7 am on Monday as 21.6 lakh voters are eligible to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates, with the ruling National People's Party fighting to retain power and the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties vying to bring about a change in the government.


Voting is underway at 3,419 polling stations, of which 640 have been categorised as 'vulnerable' and 323 as 'critical', Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.
Polling will continue till 4 pm.



Thirty-six of the 369 candidates are women, with the largest number of 10 women candidates being put up by the Congress.


Polling in Sohiong assembly constituency has been adjourned due to the death of one of the candidates.

"Over 19,000 polling personnel and 119 companies of CAPFs have been deployed in polling stations. They have been backed by state policemen to maintain law and order," the CEO said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is contesting from South Tura constituency where he will lock horns with militant-turned politician Bernard Marak.

Leader of Opposition and TMC leader Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats " Songsak and Tikrikilla. His wife D D Shira is also in the fray.

The Congress and the BJP are contesting 59 seats, while the NPP has put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57 and the UDP in 46.

