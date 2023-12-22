Poonch terror attack: What is PAFF, a deadly outfit behind notorious attacks on soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir?

The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a terrorist organization, has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on the Indian army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, resulting in the killing of five soldiers. The PAFF has been previously implicated in acts of terrorism

Poonch: Army personnel stand guard near the site where two Army vehicles were ambushed by terrorists on Thursday, in Poonch district, Friday, December 22, 2023. (PTI)

The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a terrorist organization, has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on the Indian army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, accroding to various reports. The attack has left five soldiers dead and others injured. The PAFF has been previously implicated in acts of terrorism.

Here are key points about the terrorist outfit PAFF:

Affiliation with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM): The PAFF operates as a front for the terror group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), according to Jammu and Kashmir Police. Its emergence coincided with the revocation of special status in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Prominence in recent attacks: The PAFF has been prominently linked to numerous deadly terrorist incidents targeting security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. These incidents have become a characteristic of the group's activities in recent times.

Utilization of body cameras: Notably, the PAFF employs body cameras during its attacks, capturing footage for use in propaganda. This tactic is aimed at amplifying the impact of their actions through visual documentation.

Propaganda through filmed attacks: In a disturbing incident in April of this year, the PAFF orchestrated an attack on an army truck in Poonch, filming the entire episode. Subsequently, the video was disseminated via social networking sites, showcasing the terrorists absconding with the weapons of the soldiers who lost their lives in the operation.

Designation as a "terrorist organization": Besides its affiliation with JeM, the PAFF finds itself listed among groups officially designated as "terrorist organizations" under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Meanwhile, four Indian Army soldiers have been killed and two others injured after the PAFF terrorists attacked two Army vehicles in Poonch district on Thursday.

One of the soldiers succumbed to injuries late on Thursday, said the Indian Army’s 16 Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps.

Hours earlier, the Army had said in a statement that two of its vehicles were attacked by militants, leading to a gunfight. Three soldiers had died and three others were injured.

“An operation was being conducted in the general area Dehra ki Gali since the night of December 20,” the statement had said.

The two Army vehicles were travelling from Bufliaz in Poonch district to Thanamandi in Rajouri where a Rashtriya Rifles unit is stationed. The area between Bufliaz and Dera Ki Gali is densely forested and runs along the boundary of the two districts. (With inputs from agencies)