Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File pic

Preamble not removed from textbooks, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the Preamble to the Constitution is very well there in NCERT textbooks of Class VI as he refuted charges made in this regard by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Earlier, Opposition Congress party raised in Rajya Sabha the issue of dropping Preamble from certain NCERT textbooks, saying this was an attempt to impose communal ideology on the country, a claim which Union Minister J P Nadda countered saying the government was committed to protecting constitution.

During Zero Hour, Leader of the Opposition and Congress President Kharge said Preamble, which is the soul and foundation of Indian Constitution, used to be published in NCERT textbooks. Soon after Zero Hour, Pradhan said Kharge has made certain remarks regarding NCERT books of the education department. “I want to humbly put the facts in the House,” he said.

