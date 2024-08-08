Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Preamble not removed from textbooks says Dharmendra Pradhan

Preamble not removed from textbooks, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Updated on: 08 August,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

“I want to humbly put the facts in the House,” he said

Preamble not removed from textbooks, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File pic

Listen to this article
Preamble not removed from textbooks, says Dharmendra Pradhan
x
00:00

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the Preamble to the Constitution is very well there in NCERT textbooks of Class VI as he refuted charges made in this regard by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.


Earlier, Opposition Congress party raised in Rajya Sabha the issue of dropping Preamble from certain NCERT textbooks, saying this was an attempt to impose communal ideology on the country, a claim which Union Minister J P Nadda countered saying the government was committed to protecting constitution.



During Zero Hour, Leader of the Opposition and Congress President Kharge said Preamble, which is the soul and foundation of Indian Constitution, used to be published in NCERT textbooks.  Soon after Zero Hour, Pradhan said Kharge has made certain remarks regarding NCERT books of the education department. “I want to humbly put the facts in the House,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news congress Mallikarjun Kharge new delhi india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK