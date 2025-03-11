President Droupadi Murmu graces convocation ceremony of AIIMS, Bathinda

President Murmu said that prestigious institutes like AIIMS must remain at the forefront of research and innovation along with treatment. She was happy to note that AIIMS, Bathinda with 750 beds is providing complete healthcare to the people of this region through many specialty and super-specialty departments

Droupadi Murmu (Pic: File Pic)

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday graced the convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, in Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that for citizens, AIIMS means the best and most affordable treatment, and for students, AIIMS means good facilities for higher education and research.

"To provide excellent tertiary healthcare at affordable cost and promote research and development in the medical field, many AIIMS have been established in the country," she said.

President Murmu said that prestigious institutes like AIIMS must remain at the forefront of research and innovation along with treatment. She was happy to note that AIIMS, Bathinda with 750 beds is providing complete healthcare to the people of this region through many specialty and super-specialty departments. She appealed to all stakeholders of AIIMS, Bathinda, to develop it as a regional centre of medical excellence through their research and medical service. She emphasised that the focus of their research should be on solving global as well as local health issues.

The President said that doctors have been given a very high place in our society. "A doctor is expected to have professional competence as well as human values like compassion, kindness , and sympathy," she emphasized.

President Droupadi Murmu advised doctors to understand this moral responsibility and work accordingly. She said that as a medical professional, many times they would go through very challenging situations. They have to control their emotions to face those challenges. She advised them to take care of their health, adopt a proper lifestyle, make yoga and exercise a part of their daily routine. She said that all these steps would help them in keeping themselves mentally and physically healthy and active.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend several events in Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab.

On March 12, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of Panjab University at Chandigarh.

