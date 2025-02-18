The Ministry of Home Affairs had requested the President for providing sanction to prosecute Jain on the basis of an ED investigation

Satyendar Jain. File Pic/PTI

President Droupadi Murmu has granted the sanction to prosecute AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, sources said on Tuesday.

The sanction against the 60-year-old former Delhi health minister was sought under section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had requested the President for providing sanction to prosecute Jain on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation and the presence of "adequate proof", sources said.

Section 218 of the BNSS governs the prosecution of public servants and judges. It outlines the procedure for bringing charges against the accused for alleged offenses committed while performing his or her official duties.

The ED is now expected to file a fresh supplementary chargesheet informing the court about the approval of the prosecution sanction of the President, sources said.

The federal agency booked Jain in a money-laundering case linked to alleged hawala dealings, and arrested him in May 2022.

Jain held the health, power and a few other portfolios when he was taken into ED custody.

He is currently out on bail and has been charge-sheeted by the ED.

