Presidential poll: Voting today; Droupadi Murmu has edge over Yashwant Sinha

The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next president will take oath on July 25

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu (right) Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote on Monday to elect the 15th President of India, with NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha, as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be cast in her favour.

The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations. The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next president will take oath on July 25.

With the support of regional parties such as BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, Murmu’s vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first woman from the tribal community to occupy the top constitutional post.

Murmu has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional parties, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes.

