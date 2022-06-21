Breaking News
Presidential polls: I am confident Draupadi Murmu will be a great President, says PM Narendra Modi

Updated on: 21 June,2022 10:12 PM IST  |  New Delhi
'Draupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised,' Modi tweeted

Presidential polls: I am confident Draupadi Murmu will be a great President, says PM Narendra Modi

Former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu in Ranchi. Murmu has been chosen as the BJP-led NDA's candidate for presidential elections in 2022. Pic/PTI


The former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu has been named as the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate on Tuesday.

Soon after the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the former Jharkhand governor has devoted her life to serving society and expressed confidence that she will be a "great President".




The BJP parliamentary board named Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, as the ruling NDA's candidate for the presidential election.


"Draupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised," Modi said on Twitter.
She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure, PM Modi said.

"I am confident she will be a great President of our nation," PM Modi added.

Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Draupadi Murmu, the prime minister said.

"Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country," Modi said.

(with inputs from PTI)

