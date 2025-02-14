Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > News > India News > Article > Presidents rule in Manipur All eyes on BJP Centre

President’s rule in Manipur: All eyes on BJP, Centre

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  Imphal
Agencies |

Top

N Biren Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as the chief minister on February 9

President’s rule in Manipur: All eyes on BJP, Centre

Women in Imphal protest demanding retention of N Biren Singh as Manipur chief minister. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article
President’s rule in Manipur: All eyes on BJP, Centre
x
00:00

All eyes are now on the BJP’s central leadership over its next step in strife-torn Manipur, a day after President's rule was imposed in the northeastern state and the Assembly put under suspended animation. The decision to impose President’s rule came as the BJP failed to build a consensus on a chief ministerial candidate.


N Biren Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned on Sunday as the chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far. The Manipur Assembly has a tenure till 2027.


Failure of BJP: Congress


The Congress on Friday said the imposition of President's rule in Manipur is a direct admission of the failure of the BJP governments at the Centre and the state, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the people there.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said there is a Constitutional crisis in Manipur that forced the imposition of President's rule. "It is your government which is responsible for National Security and border patrol,” Kharge said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the imposition of President's rule is a belated admission by the BJP of their complete inability to govern. “Now, PM Modi can no longer deny his direct responsibility for Manipur,” he said in a post on X.

Not the solution: CPI (M)

The CPI(M) on Friday said imposition of President's rule underlines the “utter bankruptcy” of the BJP's double engine government, charging that the step was taken to buy time to settle internal conflicts within the ruling coalition. The Left party said imposing President's rule is not the solution, and the Central government cannot escape responsibility.  Rights activist Irom Sharmila also claimed it is merely a way to “evade democratic accountability” for the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

imphal cm biren singh manipur narendra modi PM Modi congress Mallikarjun Kharge India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK