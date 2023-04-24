PM Modi said the BJP-led government has changed the situation and pumped in huge grants to panchayats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic

Listen to this article Previous governments ignored villages as they weren't vote banks: PM Modi x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said previous governments ignored villages as they were not vote banks.

Addressing a public event in Rewa on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi said the BJP-led government has changed the situation and pumped in huge grants to panchayats.

"Earlier governments hesitated to spend money for villages as they were not vote bank in themselves. That is why they were ignored. Many political parties were running their 'shops' by dividing village folks," PM Modi said.

Also Read: PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to two states, UTs today

The BJP has ended this injustice meted out to villages and opened our treasury chest for their development, he said.

The PM said his government has opened bank accounts of over 40 crore people in villages under Jan Dhan scheme.

At the event, PM Modi also laid foundation stones for various railway projects in Madhya Pradesh.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.