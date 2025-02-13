Breaking News
Prez rule imposed in Manipur after guv's adverse report

Updated on: 14 February,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  Imphal
Agencies |

The Manipur Assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.



Security personnel stand guard in Imphal. Pic/PTI


President’s rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on Thursday and the state Assembly put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.


The Manipur Assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far.


He resigned on February 9 and submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Imphal, hours after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here. The decision to impose the central rule was taken after the governor sent a report to President Droupadi Murmu. The notification said powers of the legislature of the state shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

manipur imphal Droupadi Murmu cm biren singh India news national news

