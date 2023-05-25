Prices of essential items hit the sky in Manipur

In most of the state, items such as rice, potato, onion and eggs besides LPG cylinders and petrol are selling at rates much above the ones fixed by government. “Earlier, 50 kg superfine rice cost R900 but now it costs Rs 1,800. Prices of potatoes and onions also increased by Rs 20 to Rs 30

Prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed in Manipur since ethnic violence started some three weeks ago, as import of products from outside the state has been affected, with several items being sold at double the normal price.

In most of the state, items such as rice, potato, onion and eggs besides LPG cylinders and petrol are selling at rates much above the ones fixed by government. “Earlier, 50 kg superfine rice cost R900 but now it costs Rs 1,800. Prices of potatoes and onions also increased by Rs 20 to Rs 30. Prices for essential commodities brought from out have gone up,” said Manglembi Chanam, a government school teacher. “Were it not for security forces escorting trucks carrying essential commodities, price rise would be more. Even potatoes reached R100 a kilo before security forces came,” Chanam said.

Truck movements to the Imphal Valley stopped due to roadblocks and fear among transporters as clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised on May 3 to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Movement of trucks on NH 37 commenced on May 15 and security forces remain committed to restoring complete normalcy, a defence spokesperson said.

