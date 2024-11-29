A private school in Delhi's Rohini received a bomb threat via email on Friday, just one day after a low-intensity blast in Prashant Vihar. The threat was later declared a hoax after a thorough search of the premises

File Pic

Listen to this article Private Delhi school receives hoax bomb threat day after low-intensity blast x 00:00

A private school in Delhi’s Rohini area was rattled on Friday morning after receiving an email threatening a bomb attack, a day after a low-intensity explosion injured one person in Prashant Vihar. However, after an extensive search operation, the threat was declared a hoax, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi Police first informed the fire department about the bomb threat email at 10:57 a.m., triggering an immediate response. Teams from the DFS, Delhi Police, the bomb disposal squad, and a dog squad promptly arrived at the school to conduct a thorough investigation of the premises, an official said.

After completing the search, no suspicious object was found, leading officials to declare the threat a hoax, the DFS officer confirmed. Nevertheless, the police have initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the email and ascertain the intent behind the threat, as per PTI reports.

This incident comes on the heels of a low-intensity explosion in the nearby Prashant Vihar area on Thursday, which left one person injured and caused concern among residents. While there is no direct link established between the blast and the hoax email, the authorities are treating both incidents with seriousness and are not ruling out any possibilities, officials said.

According to PTI, the bomb threat email added to the unease already simmering in the area after the explosion. Parents and staff at the school were initially alarmed as the bomb squad and emergency services arrived to comb the premises. However, their fears were put to rest once officials confirmed the email was a false alarm.

Delhi Police are now focusing on identifying the source of the email and determining whether it was a prank or a deliberate attempt to cause panic. Investigators are also scrutinising any potential connection to Thursday’s explosion, though no concrete evidence has surfaced so far.

Officials have reassured the public that every precaution is being taken to ensure safety and prevent any untoward incidents. "Even though this was a hoax, such threats cannot be taken lightly, especially in light of recent events,” a senior police official said, as reported by PTI.

This latest incident has reignited discussions about security measures in schools and public spaces, with parents urging authorities to step up vigilance to prevent such occurrences in the future.

As per PTI reports, investigations into both the hoax and the earlier explosion are ongoing. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm but vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or information to the police.

(With inputs from PTI)