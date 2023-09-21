Private school in Delhi receives bomb threat by mail, police say 'hoax'

A private school in Delhi's RK Puram received a bomb threat on their official email, that later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Thursday

Representative image/iStock

According to officials, the email was received on the official e-mail account of Lal Bahadur Shastri School (LBS) late on Wednesday evening.

The police were informed about the threat mail and a thorough investigation into the matter was conducted on Thursday morning.

The mail was declared a hoax upon investigation by police and further search for the person who sent the e-mail is being carried on, said police.

As per the reports, after the e-mail was declared a hoax, the school functioned on its routine schedule and an exam that was supposed to be conducted on Thursday was eventually conducted by the school authorities.

Earlier in May this year, a private school in Delhi's Push Vihar area had received an email with a warning of explosives on the premises.

Several teams of police and a bomb squad were rushed to the School after police received information that the school had received a bomb threat via e-mail.

Students were evacuated from the school premises as searches were conducted.

The email threat was later turned out to be a hoax and nothing suspicious was found during a search of the school premises, police had said.

