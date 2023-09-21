Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Private school in Delhi receives bomb threat by mail, police say 'hoax'

Updated on: 21 September,2023 03:51 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

A private school in Delhi's RK Puram received a bomb threat on their official email, that later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Thursday

Representative image/iStock

A private school in Delhi's RK Puram received a bomb threat on their official email, that later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Thursday. 


According to officials, the email was received on the official e-mail account of Lal Bahadur Shastri School (LBS) late on Wednesday evening. 


The police were informed about the threat mail and a thorough investigation into the matter was conducted on Thursday morning. 


The mail was declared a hoax upon investigation by police and further search for the person who sent the e-mail is being carried on, said police. 

As per the reports, after the e-mail was declared a hoax, the school functioned on its routine schedule and an exam that was supposed to be conducted on Thursday was eventually conducted by the school authorities. 

Earlier in May this year, a private school in Delhi's Push Vihar area had received an email with a warning of explosives on the premises. 

Several teams of police and a bomb squad were rushed to the School after police received information that the school had received a bomb threat via e-mail.

Students were evacuated from the school premises as searches were conducted. 

The email threat was later turned out to be a hoax and nothing suspicious was found during a search of the school premises, police had said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

