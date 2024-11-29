Priyanka Gandhi takes oath as LS MP

The debutant MP, whose entry into the Parliament has long been a subject of speculation, said her priority would be to raise important issues concerning the nation and fight for the country and her party.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is MP from Wayanad. PIC/PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took oath as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliamanent (MP) to begin her journey as an elected representative of the people five years after she joined active politics.

The MP from Wayanad in Kerala held up a red and black copy of the Constitution, which Rahul Gandhi has been displaying at his public meetings, as she took her oath.

