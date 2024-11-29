Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Priyanka Gandhi takes oath as LS MP

Priyanka Gandhi takes oath as LS MP

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The debutant MP, whose entry into the Parliament has long been a subject of speculation, said her priority would be to raise important issues concerning the nation and fight for the country and her party.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is MP from Wayanad. PIC/PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took oath as a Lok Sabha Member of Parliamanent (MP) to begin her journey as an elected representative of the people five years after she joined active politics.


The debutant MP, whose entry into the Parliament has long been a subject of speculation, said her priority would be to raise important issues concerning the nation and fight for the country and her party.


The MP from Wayanad in Kerala held up a red and black copy of the Constitution, which Rahul Gandhi has been displaying at his public meetings, as she took her oath.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

congress priyanka gandhi Lok Sabha rahul gandhi Wayanad kerala national news new delhi

