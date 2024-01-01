Breaking News
Pro-Pakistan separatist group Tehreek-e-Hurriyat banned by govt

Updated on: 01 January,2024 04:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The action, announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is a response to the group’s involvement in fomenting terrorism and spreading anti-India sentiment within the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani (right) Union Home Minister Amit Shah

In a decisive step, the government on Sunday declared pro-Pakistan separatist group Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), founded by late hardline separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, as a banned organisation for the next five years.


Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, Shah emphasised that any individual or organisation found engaged in anti-India activities would face strict measures.


“The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH), has been declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule,” Shah posted on ‘X’.

The decision to ban the TeH was made under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, citing the group’s propagation of anti-India messaging and its efforts to sustain terror activities, ultimately aiming to fuel secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir.

