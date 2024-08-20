Mann said AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh have been released from jail, and Kejriwal too will soon come out of prison

Bhagwant Mann. File Pic/AAP

Listen to this article Probe agencies have nothing on Arvind Kejriwal, he will be out of jail soon: Punjab CM Mann x 00:00

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the central investigating agencies have nothing against his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, who are facing charges in the alleged excise policy scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters at Nanded airport, Mann said AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh have been released from jail, and Kejriwal too will soon come out of prison.

Mann arrived in Maharashtra's Nanded during the day to attend a programme at Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib Gurdwara.

He said the investigating agencies have nothing on Kejriwal, who is in jail in a corruption case registered by the CBI in the alleged excise scam.

"I will pray for him (Kejriwal). AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh have come out. They (investigating agencies) have nothing, and they are just buying time to keep our leaders in jail," he said.

Mann claimed this was a plot to break the AAP.

"But Arvind Kejriwal represents a thought. You can arrest a person, but not a thought. Kejriwal will come out soon, and I will do 'ardas' (prayer) for him," he said.

Sisodia, former deputy chief minister of Delhi, walked out of Tihar Jail after 17 months behind bars on August 9, after the Supreme Court granted him bail. He was arrested by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

AAP leader Singh was granted bail in April in the money laundering case linked to the scam.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever