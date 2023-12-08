Probe panel formed on US inputs on national security: Jaishankar

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 December,2023 06:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Replying to a supplementary question on the US charges, the minister said it was not directly connected to the original question which was on the foreign visits of Union ministers

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

India has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the inputs received from the US as these have a bearing on the country’s national security, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, days after Washington alleged an Indian link to a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist on its soil. Replying to a supplementary question on the US charges, the minister said it was not directly connected to the original question which was on the foreign visits of Union ministers.


“Insofar as the US is concerned, certain inputs were given to us as part of our security cooperation with the United States. Those inputs were of concern to us because they (were) related to the nexus of organised crime, trafficking and other matters. “Because they have a bearing on our own national security, it was decided to institute an inquiry into the matter and an inquiry committee has been constituted,” he said.



