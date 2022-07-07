Prohibitory orders in Karnataka town following clash between two communities

The clashes broke out on Wednesday evening leaving four people injured including two brothers over eve teasing in Keruur under Badami Taluk

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Keruru town in Bagalkot district and large gatherings have been banned till Friday following violent clashes between two communities over eve teasing, authorities said.

The clashes broke out on Wednesday evening leaving four people injured including two brothers over eve teasing in Keruru under Badami Taluk. Later, arson and vandalism started due to which the main market area of the town was shut.

The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

Schools and colleges have been closed till Friday after the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, officials said.

