Breaking News
Mumbai: MVA protest morcha didn’t cause disruptions
Mumbai: MVA faced with BJP’s Maafi Maango Andolan
Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nagpur-Shirdi highway a success
Mumbai: Model booked for blackmailing SoBo woman with private videos taken on spy cam
MVA protest morcha: We will not tolerate insult of Maharashtra, says Uddhav Thackeray

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Properties worth Rs 8 cr belonging to Mukhtar Ansaris mother close aide attached in Lucknow

Properties worth Rs 8 cr belonging to Mukhtar Ansari's mother, close aide attached in Lucknow

Updated on: 18 December,2022 01:29 PM IST  |  Ghazipur
PTI |

Top

The team that attached the plots had sought the help of a local team of the Lucknow Police Commissionerate for carrying out the exercise

Properties worth Rs 8 cr belonging to Mukhtar Ansari's mother, close aide attached in Lucknow

Representative Image


Properties worth Rs 8 crore registered in the name of a family member and a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari have been attached in Lucknow under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, police said on Sunday.


Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh told reporters that a plot of land in the name of Ansari's mother and another in name of the wife of his close aide Ejajul Ansari, both located in Lucknow's Dalibagh area, were attached on Saturday by a team headed by Mohammadabad Circle Officer S B Singh.



Also Read: Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10 years in jail


"The total value of the plots is estimated to be around Rs 8 crore. The properties were bought by Mukhtar Ansari using money earned from the criminal activities of his gang," the SP said.

The team that attached the plots had sought the help of a local team of the Lucknow Police Commissionerate for carrying out the exercise.

The orders for the attachment of properties were issued by Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhouri.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
uttar pradesh national news India news india news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK