Prophet remark row: From Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh, unholy protests rock the country

Homes razed, people arrested following violent Friday protests against derogatory remarks on the Prophet, while those who made communal remarks walk free

Cops chase away people protesting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Protests continued on Day 3 against suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma over her derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, while authorities demolished the house of a local leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj over the claims that he was the mastermind of the violence on Friday. In other places, like Ranchi and Howrah, police acted against ‘thousands’ of demonstrators even as uneasy calm prevailed in these cities, which are under curfew, on Sunday. Though Sharma faces an FIR over her offensive remarks, she has not been arrested yet.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) on Sunday demolished the house of Javed Ahmad, alias Pump, the alleged mastermind of Friday’s violence here, amid a heavy police deployment. A day earlier, the properties of two people accused of rioting were demolished in Saharanpur where stone pelting had taken place as well.



Security personnel flag march in Ranchi, on Sunday. Pic/ANI

Superintendent of Police, City (Saharanpur), Rajesh Kumar had said two accused who created ruckus have been identified through CCTV footage as Muzammil, a resident of Rahat Colony, 62 Futa Road, and Abdul Vakir, a resident of Khata Khedi. Municipal corporation teams bulldozed their illegal properties, he said.

In Prayagraj, a senior PDA official said, Javed’s house “was built without getting its map passed by the PDA. For this, he was issued a notice on May 10 and was told to present his point of view on May 24. On the said date, neither Javed nor his lawyer turned up. No document was presented in this regard, and hence on May 25, demolition orders were issued,” the PDA official said.

Uneasy calm prevailed on Sunday in West Bengal’s Howrah district, where Section 144 of CrPc has been clamped and internet services suspended following violent protests, police said. The situation in Murshidabad’s Beldanga, Rejinagar and Shaktipur police station areas, where internet services have been suspended following violent protests over the row, is also peaceful.



Cops stand guard as a bulldozer demolishes local leader Javed Ahmed’s house, in Prayagraj, who authorities claim was the key conspirator of protest against Nupur Sharma, on Sunday. Pic/ANI

More than 100 people have been arrested in the two districts for their alleged involvement in the violent incidents. Tension prevailed in Jharkhand capital Ranchi, as police strengthened security in sensitive areas and registered 25 FIRs against “thousands” of people in the aftermath of violent protests. Around 3,500 security personnel are on guard at sensitive areas in Ranchi, where two people were killed and more than two dozen people critically injured, as protests and clashes rocked the city after the Friday prayers.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Two held for Jamia Masjid protest

Two men have been arrested for allegedly disrupting communal harmony and holding protest without permission in Jama Masjid area of Delhi last week to demand the arrest of Nupur Sharma, police said on Sunday. Police are also scanning CCTV and mobile footage recorded by the public in the area to identify more culprits.

25

No of FIRs registered in Ranchi