Some also jumped into the well of the House following which Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather directed that they be marshalled out

BJP MLAs shout slogans in the Assembly. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article J&K: Protest over special status resolution x 00:00

Ruckus prevailed in the J&K Assembly for the third day on Friday as BJP members protested over the special status resolution, leading the Speaker to marshal out 12 opposition MLAs and Langate legislator Sheikh Khurshid.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the House met for the day, BJP MLAs raised slogans like ‘Pakistani agenda nahi chalega’. Some also jumped into the well of the House following which Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather directed that they be marshalled out.

Soon after they were evicted, 11 other BJP MLAs walked out of the House in protest. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary had moved the resolution on Tuesday that said:

“This Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal.”

12

No. of BJP MLAs who were kicked out on Friday

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever