Protests in parts of Rajasthan against Centre's Agnipath scheme

Youngsters vandalise a train in protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, at Bhabua Station in Kaimur district of Bihar. Pic/PTI

Scores of defence job aspirants led by the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) staged protests in several parts of Rajasthan on Thursday against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for four-year contractual recruitment in the armed forces.

Job aspirants and RLP activists took out protest rallies in Jodhpur, Sikar, Jaipur, Nagaur, Ajmer and Jhunjhunu districts and raised slogans against the central government.

In Jaipur, a large number of youths demonstrated at the district collectorate and raised slogans against the scheme and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. RLP national convener and MP Hanuman Beniwal participated in the protest here.

"The central government will have to bow down and roll back the scheme. The jawans on whose strength the prime minister is at the pinnacle of power will give a lesson to the BJP in 2024," Beniwal said while addressing the gathering.

Additional police forces were deployed at these protest centres, a senior police officer said.

"No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere where protest is being held. The situation is peaceful," ADGP (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria said.

RLP convenor Beniwal had announced on Wednesday holding protests against the scheme at all district headquarters of the state and submit a memorandum seeking withdrawal of the scheme.

The RLP was an ally of the NDA government at the Centre and broke its ties after three farm laws were passed by the Centre. However, the party recently supported an independent candidate backed by the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls.

He also requested the Centre to start Army recruitment rallies and give two-year age relaxation to the aspirants.

The government had unveiled the scheme on Tuesday saying it will overhaul the decades-old selection process to bring in fitter and younger troops to tackle future security challenges facing the nation.

