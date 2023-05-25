The board declared the Class 12th result 2023 on Wednesday (May 24) however the link for the PSEB 12th Result 2023 was activated today, on May 25

Representational Image

Listen to this article PSEB 12th Result 2023: Punjab Board Class 12th results declared, girls secure top three positions; direct link here x 00:00

The Punjab Board Education Board (PSEB) has released the PSEB 12th Result 2023 on May 24, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB Class 12 board examination can check their results on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Students can now check and download their Punjab Board Senior secondary results from the official website - pseb.ac.in.

The board declared the Class 12th result 2023 on Wednesday (May 24) however the link for the PSEB 12th Result 2023 was activated today, on May 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girls bagged the top three positions in the Class 12 Punjab School Education Board examinations, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the state government will felicitate the three students with a cash award of Rs 51,000 each.

Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School Sardulgarh in Mansa was the topper, securing 500 out of 500 marks, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) said in a release.

Also Read: AAP to seek support of Opposition parties against Centre's 'dictatorial' ordinance: Bhagwant Mann

Shreya Singla of MSD Senior Secondary Public School in Bathinda bagged the second position with 498 marks. BCM Ludhiana Senior Secondary School, Focal Point, Ludhiana, came in third place with 497 marks, the release stated.

In a statement, the chief minister said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that girls have once again outnumbered the boys by securing the top positions in the exam.

He said it is equally heartening to learn that Mansa district has secured first position.

Science stream students recorded a pass percentage of 98.68. The pass percentage in the Commerce and Humanities streams were 98.30 and 90.62, respectively.

A total of 2,96,709 students appeared for the examinations, of whom 2,74,378 students passed the exam.

Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 95.14 against 90.25.

In the urban areas, the pass percentage was 92.90 while it was 92.17 per cent in the rural areas.

The pass percentage in government schools was 91.86 per cent. Private schools recorded a pass percentage of 94.77 while government-aided schools reported 91.03, said the PSEB statement.

PSEB 12th Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

• Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in

• Click on results link and a new page will open

• Click on PSEB 12th Result 2023 available on the home page

• Enter the required details and click on submit

• Your result will be displayed on the screen

• Check the result and download the page

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.