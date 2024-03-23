Public will teach a lesson to BJP: Akhilesh

They (BJP) can send as many leaders to jail as possible but will not be able to send the public to jail,” Yadav said

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the BJP for the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying they can put leaders in jail but not the public which will teach them a lesson.

“Sending the chief minister to jail and controlling news will not help them as they are weakening democracy and suppressing the voice of those who want to raise the truth,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told reporters after meeting senior party leader Azam Khan who is lodged in a jail here. “They (BJP) can send as many leaders to jail as possible but will not be able to send the public to jail,” Yadav said.

