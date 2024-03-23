Breaking News
Andheri subway may see closures this monsoon season too
First-time voters swayed by political views on climate change: Survey
Anna Hazare blames arrest on Arvind Kejriwal’s doing
Mumbai Police gear up to arrest 35 Somalian pirates
MP Pragya Thakur appears before court, bailable warrant cancelled
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Public will teach a lesson to BJP Akhilesh
<< Back to Elections 2024

Public will teach a lesson to BJP: Akhilesh

Updated on: 23 March,2024 04:52 AM IST  |  Sitapur (UP)
Agencies |

Top

They (BJP) can send as many leaders to jail as possible but will not be able to send the public to jail,” Yadav said

Public will teach a lesson to BJP: Akhilesh

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Listen to this article
Public will teach a lesson to BJP: Akhilesh
x
00:00

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday slammed the BJP for the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying they can put leaders in jail but not the public which will teach them a lesson.


“Sending the chief minister to jail and controlling news will not help them as they are weakening democracy and suppressing the voice of those who want to raise the truth,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told reporters after meeting senior party leader Azam Khan who is lodged in a jail here. “They (BJP) can send as many leaders to jail as possible but will not be able to send the public to jail,” Yadav said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

akhilesh yadav arvind kejriwal bharatiya janata party news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK