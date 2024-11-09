Supriya Sule accused him of assisting the accused in the Porsche case, even providing them with biryani and pizza at the police station

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, on Friday criticised the sitting MLA Sunil Tingare from Vadgian Sheri assembly constituency of sending a legal notice to NCP leader Sharad Pawar for speaking up about the Porsche case, ANI reported.

Sule alleged that Tingare assisted the accused by providing them with food at the police station, and questioned who pressured police to manage the case. She made sharp allegations against the NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate during an elections campaign speech supporting the NCP-SP candidate Bapu Saheb Pathare from Vadgoan Sehri seat, ANI cited.

Without mentioning his name, NCP-SP MP accused him of assisting the accused in the Porsche case, even providing them with biryani and pizza at the police station.

The Porsche case involves a fatal accident in Kalyani Nagar in Maharashtra's Pune, where a 17 year old drive his Porsche car into two IT professionals, killing them.

She underlined that her party would not be frightened by Tingare's legal notices and would not stop until justice was done.

Sule Said "I want to say one important thing today that the person who got the ticket from the party with Sharad Pawar signature on his AB Form... everybody already knows what he did in the Porsche case. The tears of the parents who lost their children have not stopped yet... and I have an allegation that a local leader who went to the police station gave pizza and biryani to eat to the accused with the high-end car. He went to the police station to take their side and helped accused who murdered two innocent youth."

Sule also questioned the big leader who called the police to manage the case. "We continuously made allegations about who was that big leader who had called at the police station to put pressure on the police to manage the case?" she said, ANI cited.

Further, she added "The 80-year-old warrior who had signed the AB form of Sunil Tingare had sent a notice to Sharad Pawar saying if you defame me in Porsche case than I would drag you in the court....But I want to tell that person that till the victims get the justice we will not sit quiet. We are with the truth, we don't fear any notices ...the person who did not fear the notice of the EDs how he will fear your notices."

"Sin of swapping blood was also done by your government ..and you did the sin of saving the driver of the Porsche ..send us the notice if you have guts", she added.

(With inputs from ANI)