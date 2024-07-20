The attack occurred after Jeryln allowed a motorist pass her while he was attempting to overtake her vehicle

Jerlyn Dsilva. Pic/ Instagram

Listen to this article Pune: Content creator assaulted while on bike with children x 00:00

A digital content creator from Pune was violently violently assaulted on Saturday while she driving on the Baner-Pashan Link Road in Pune. Jeryln Dsilva was attacked while she was riding her bike with two young children. A video posted on her Instagram handle shows that she has suffered injured on her face.

The attack occurred after Jeryln allowed a motorist pass her while he was attempting to overtake her vehicle. However, the driver stopped his vehicle, confronted her, and struck her in the face, causing severe bleeding. In the vide, she also mentioned that the attacker also pulled her hair. "He got out of the car, punched me in the face and pulled my hair," said Jeryln in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeryln reported that the motorist, described as an elderly man driving the car which was speeding recklessly for about 2km and endangering other road users.

In the vide posted on her account, she raised concerns over the safety of women and bikers in Pune while describing the unfortunate incident. "How safe is the city? Why are people behaving like this?," she added in the video.

TW: Blood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerllyyn || Pune Content Creator (@jerlyndsilva)

As per media reports, Jeryln is currently undergoing medical treatment at a private hospital in Baner.

Further details are awaited.

Maharashtra: Three killed, five injured in truck accident in Pune

At least three persons were killed and five others injured after a truck mowed down a group of people in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred near Alephata in Junnar Tehsil on the Ahmednagar-Kalyan Road at around 11.30 am, an official said.

The victims were returning after performing last rites at a crematorium, he said, according to the PTI.

The driver of the truck, which was heading towards Kalyan, lost control of the vehicle on a slope at Gulunjwadi village and mowed down a group of people, the official from Alephata police station said.

Three persons, including a woman and a child, were killed, and five to six others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

The police were in the process of registering a case, the official said