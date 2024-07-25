Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Pune Electric transformer catches fire in Indrayani Nagar of Pimpari Chinchwad city

Pune: Electric transformer catches fire in Indrayani Nagar of Pimpari Chinchwad city

Updated on: 25 July,2024 09:53 AM IST  |  Pune
ANI |

Top

According to the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department, the fire has been extinguished.

Pune: Electric transformer catches fire in Indrayani Nagar of Pimpari Chinchwad city

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Pune: Electric transformer catches fire in Indrayani Nagar of Pimpari Chinchwad city
x
00:00

A massive fire broke out in an electric transformer in the Indrayani Nagar of Pimpari Chinchwad city on Wednesday night.


Upon receiving the information, teams of fire tenders reached the spot.



According to the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department, the fire has been extinguished.


No injuries or casualties have been reported.

Earlier, a fire broke out on the 15th floor of a high-rise building in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on Wednesday.

As per information given by the Mumbai Fire Department, no one has been injured in this incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news pune pimpri pimpri-chinchwad

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK