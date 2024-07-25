According to the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department, the fire has been extinguished.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Pune: Electric transformer catches fire in Indrayani Nagar of Pimpari Chinchwad city x 00:00

A massive fire broke out in an electric transformer in the Indrayani Nagar of Pimpari Chinchwad city on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon receiving the information, teams of fire tenders reached the spot.

According to the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department, the fire has been extinguished.

No injuries or casualties have been reported.

Earlier, a fire broke out on the 15th floor of a high-rise building in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on Wednesday.

As per information given by the Mumbai Fire Department, no one has been injured in this incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever