Pune: FIR against flight training academy officials for non-cooperation in twin aircraft crash probe

Updated on: 28 November,2023 07:03 AM IST  |  Pune
ANI |

According to police, an FIR was filed under IPC sections 353 and 186 at Baramati Rural Police Station on the basis of a complaint from the AAIB.

Pune: FIR against flight training academy officials for non-cooperation in twin aircraft crash probe

There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties in the mishap

Pune: FIR against flight training academy officials for non-cooperation in twin aircraft crash probe
A case has been registered against the officials of Redbird Flight Training Academy Pvt. Ltd. in Baramati near Maharashtra's Pune on Monday for their allegedly not cooperating with the officials of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in an investigation into two of its aircraft crashing last month, officials said on Monday.


According to police, an FIR was filed under IPC sections 353 and 186 at Baramati Rural Police Station on the basis of a complaint from the AAIB. Officials of Redbird were allegedly not cooperating with the officials of AAIB during the investigation of two crashes that took place last month in Baramati, Pune district, police said.


The first incident of the training aircraft accident occurred on October 19, when an aircraft belonging to the same aviation academy crashed near Kaftal village in Baramati. The pilot of the aircraft received injuries in this incident.


The second training aircraft belonging to the Redbird Flight Training Academy crashed during a training session at Gojubavi village, 10 km from Baramati and around 100 km from Pune city, on October 22 while attempting to land, in which both the instructor and trainee suffered injuries, said the police.

