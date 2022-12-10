Breaking News
Pune: Ink thrown at Chandrakant Patil over remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule

Updated on: 10 December,2022 07:40 PM IST  |  Pune
The police have detained the man who threw ink on Patil and further investigation is underway, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde said

Chandrakant Patil. File Pic


Ink was thrown at Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil in Pimpri suburb of Pune on Saturday for his alleged remarks about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, police said.


The police have detained the man who threw ink on Patil and further investigation is underway, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde said.



A video of the incident shows a man throwing ink at the senior BJP leader as he emerged out of a building in Pimpri Chinchwad. Security personnel around the minister immediately caught hold of the man.


The attack has come after the state higher and technical education minister made a remark on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule during a programme in Aurangabad.

Before the incident, some workers tried to wave black flags at the minister's convoy in Pimpri.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

