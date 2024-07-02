Pune Collector Suhas Divase urged authorities to examine potential risks and adopt safety measures in Western Ghats tourism areas.

Last week, five persons from a family were swept away in Bhushi Dam's current/ Representative Image

Listen to this article Pune issues monsoon safety guidelines for tourists after Lonavala waterfall tragedy x 00:00

The Pune district administration has released new safety instructions for tourists during the monsoon season in the wake of the sad deaths of a woman and four children at a waterfall near Lonavala's Bhushi Dam.

Collector Suhas Divase urged authorities on Monday to examine potential risks and adopt safety measures in tourism areas of the Western Ghats, including Maval, Mulshi, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Velha, and Ambegaon, the PTI report added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Divase directed district authorities to visit popular picnic sites such as rivers, lakes, dams, waterfalls, forts, and forest regions to check that safety precautions are in place. Prohibited areas will be designated with warning signs, and places where safety measures cannot be executed will be closed to tourists, according to an official.

The Bhushi and Pavana dam areas, as well as Lonavala, Sinhgad, Malshej, and Tamhini Ghat, are popular tourist destinations during the monsoon season.

Per the PTI report, Suhas Divase, the Collector of Pune, issued a series of directions on Monday, instructing authorities to survey to identify potentially hazardous sites at these tourist destinations and take the required precautions to ensure visitor safety. He, in a notification said, "Identify the dangerous spots at various tourist places, such as dams, waterfalls, lakes, rivers, cliffs, and mark them as prohibited areas by installing perimeter lines and warning boards, so that tourists do not venture beyond them. Places which are disaster-prone and where safety measures cannot be taken must be shut for tourists."

He added, "Agencies such as revenue, forest, railways, municipal corporations, and the Public Works Department should deploy divers, rescue boats, lifeguards, and life jackets at water bodies frequented by tourists. They should rope in NGOs, rescue foundations, trekkers, NDRF and locals for disaster management work at these places. Ambulances with first aid facilities should also be deployed."

In the notification, per the PTI report, Divase also mentioned that visitors should not be allowed to enter tourist spots located in forest areas after 6 pm and said that the forest department should take action against encroachment at tourist spots in forest areas and directed local administration to decide timings for visitors and "ensure they do not stop there after sunset'.

Divase, in his notification also stated, "If required, take action against those who violate the rules and regulations."

He said local officials should implement all measures to ensure there is no loss of life.

If there is any dereliction found in the implementation of the measures, the official and the department head concerned will be held responsible, he said per PTI report.