Breaking News
Dubai-bound aircraft catches fire after taking off from Nepal
Mumbai reports 59 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,264
Operation Kaveri: Ships, aircraft set to bring 500 Indians back home from Sudan
Sunstroke deaths: Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders meet Governor, seek high-level probe
Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city around airport, airspace
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Pune man arrested for killing toddler by dipping him in hot water

Pune man arrested for killing toddler by dipping him in hot water

Updated on: 25 April,2023 08:54 AM IST  |  Pune
ANI |

Top

ccording to Vaibhav Shingare, senior inspector, "On April 6, the man, identified as Vikram Kolekar, allegedly dipped the toddler in hot boiling water. The accused had an affair with the toddler's 20-year-old mother, Kiran."

Pune man arrested for killing toddler by dipping him in hot water

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Pune man arrested for killing toddler by dipping him in hot water
x
00:00

Pune Police has arrested a man for allegedly killing a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler by dipping him in a bucket full of boiling water in Pimpri Chinchwad, police said on Monday.


According to Vaibhav Shingare, senior inspector, "On April 6, the man, identified as Vikram Kolekar, allegedly dipped the toddler in hot boiling water. The accused had an affair with the toddler's 20-year-old mother, Kiran."



The officer said the accused wanted to marry Kiran but she turned down his proposal. Enraged at being refused, he killed the child, the officer said.


Also read: Pune court convicts 11 accused in Cosmos Bank cyber fraud case

"A woman saw the accused person committing the crime but did not report it as she was scared," Shingare said.

"The witness, who saw Vikram committing the horrific act, briefed his mother on the actual reason behind the child's death," the officer said, adding that accused was arrested based on a complaint.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news India news india pune Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK