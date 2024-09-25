The deceased woman's brother filed a complaint, resulting in the arrest of her husband and father-in-law and the foetus was excavated from the farm and submitted for postmortem.

A 24-year-old woman died after an illegal abortion was performed at her home in Pune, Maharashtra. In connection with the incident, authorities have arrested her husband and father-in-law, as well as her mother-in-law. Investigations found that the four-month-old foetus had been buried on the family's property. A private doctor who was summoned to do the surgery is currently under police investigation, reported ANI.

According to the report, the Pune woman, who had been married to the accused since 2017, was pregnant for the third time and had two children, a daughter and a son. Authorities believe the family prepared for the abortion at home after realising the foetus was female.

"On Sunday, the woman's condition worsened due to heavy bleeding. She was taken to the hospital the next day but died en route," said an officer from the Indapur police station.

The deceased woman's brother filed a complaint, resulting in the arrest of her husband and father-in-law. The foetus was excavated from the farm and submitted for postmortem, the report added.

Per the news agency report, a case has been filed at the Indapur Police Station of Pune Rural Police under sections 91, 90, and 85 of the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act (BNS), and an additional investigation is underway.

Four held for killing man over old dispute in Thane

Meanwhile, in another unrelated incident, four people were arrested by police on Wednesday, according to an official, for the alleged murder of a man in the Thane district of Maharashtra's Kalyan taluka due to a long-standing disagreement. According to a Kolsewadi police station official, the murder happened in the Lakshminagar neighbourhood of Kalyan East during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

"The victim, Ayub Shaikh, had an old dispute with the accused. They asked him to meet them to settle the matter. However, during their talks, the situation escalated and led to confrontation. Shaikh was attacked with a chopper, due to which he died on the spot, while the assailants fled the scene," the official told PTI.

According to the report, when the incident occurred, Shaikh and his two companions were with him. According to the official, a case was filed against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (1) (murder) in response to their complaint.

He claimed that after the event, the police opened an investigation and detained the four suspects, who were named as Sujal Jadhav, Bhavesh Shinde, Dinesh Lanka, and Ajit Khade, the report added.