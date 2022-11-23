Pune pile-up fallout: 35 illegal structures along Navale bridge service roads razed

The accident prompted authorities to take short-term measures which include the removal of encroached structures in the area

Two days after a truck hit several vehicles on the downward slope of Navale bridge on a Mumbai-Bengaluru highway stretch in Pune city and caused a pile-up, at least 35 illegal constructions along the service roads in the area were demolished on Tuesday, police said. The accident prompted authorities to take short-term measures which include the removal of encroached structures in the area.

At least 24 vehicles were damaged late Sunday evening when the truck hit multiple vehicles on the downward slope of Navale bridge on the highway in Pune, injuring more than 20 people, eight of them hospitalised, an official had said. Police on Tuesday produced the truck driver and his assistant before a court which released them on bail.

"Today, 35 structures such as paan stalls, temporary sheds outside eateries, some concrete structures, concrete porch ways outside hotels between Swaminarayan Temple and Navale bridge along the service roads of the highway were demolished," a police officer said. Meanwhile, a truck hit a divider and rammed into a car from behind near the Navale bridge on Tuesday, but no one was injured in the accident, police said.

