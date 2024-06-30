Pune: Tragic drownings at Pavana dam calls for enhanced safety measures

The latest incidents reportedly involve the deaths of 20-year-old Manish Shankar Sharma in January and 18-year-old Adwait Verma in June.

The surroundings of the Pavana Dam in Lonavala have been marred by a series of drownings, prompting urgent calls for enhanced safety measures in the region, reported PTI.

The latest incidents reportedly involve the deaths of 20-year-old Manish Shankar Sharma in January and 18-year-old Adwait Verma in June, both succumbing to the waters of the reservoir.

Local authorities, including the police and the irrigation department, have reportedly expressed concerns over tourists ignoring warning signs and venturing into waters.

As per the news agency report, Senior Police Inspector Kishor Dhumal emphasised the importance of preventive measures, such as increasing police presence, installing metal fencing, marking danger zones with visible signs and deploying more lifeguards.

"Anticipating the influx of tourists during the monsoon, we convened meetings with police Patils from over 20 villages around the dam. We instruct them to prevent tourists from entering the water bodies. We also direct camping sites and resorts to restrain their guests from approaching the water," Dhumal told PTI.

According to the PTI report, Police-Patils are village-level personnel, appointed by the concerned collector, who assist the police in maintaining law and order in rural areas.

The officer said drownings occur because victims fail to access the water's depth, reported PTI.

"The responsibility for safety measures lies with the irrigation department. We have suggested several measures, including installing metal fencing around the waterfront, deploying more lifeguards, and providing a patrol boat equipped with rescue teams," he said.

Reportedly, he also emphasised the need to mark danger zones with floating red signs to deter tourists from venturing into hazardous areas.

The irrigation department official highlighted the need for policy decisions to enhance safety, reportedly suggesting measures like additional fencing and warning boards at strategic locations.

"Given the expanse, it is impractical to deploy personnel at every kilometre. The only feasible solution is to install metal fencing along the waterfront. This requires a policy decision from the state government," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated.

As per the PTI report, the official also stated that they continuously instruct camping site operators to monitor their guests and prevent them from going near the water bodies.

"An adequate number of warning boards have also been put at different places around the dam," he said.

According to the Lonavala Rural Police, four people have drowned in the Pavana Dam since January 2024. The rescue organisation Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval (VRM) reported recovering 27 bodies from various water bodies in Maval tehsil between March and May this year, reported PTI.

As reported by the PTI, Nilesh Garade, the founder president of VRM, said most of the drownings occur because victims fail to assess the depth of the water.

"Swimming in the dam is strictly prohibited, and there are warning boards placed around the dam's periphery. Despite this, many tourists ignore these warnings and enter the water," Garade explained.

Garade called for more safety measures, reportedly including additional fencing at dangerous spots, more lifegaurds and warning boards.

He reportedly urged tourists not to enter the water. He further asked them to wear life jackets if they did, reported PTI.