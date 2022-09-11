Breaking News
Pune: Two held for killing 7-year-old boy over enmity with father

Updated on: 11 September,2022 09:07 AM IST  |  Pune
Manthan Bhosale (20) and Aniket Samadar (21) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Aditya Ogle

The body of a seven-year-old boy missing from a housing society in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district since Thursday was found in a deserted building on Saturday, a police official said.


Manthan Bhosale (20) and Aniket Samadar (21) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Aditya Ogle, he said.

"The child's body was found in a deserted building in Bhosari MIDC area. Bhosale lives in the deceased's building and held a grudge against the child's father. To divert the attention of investigators, he had messaged the child's father from a labourer's phone and demanded Rs 20 crore on Friday," he said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: 12-year-old girl raped in Pimpri Chinchwad; two held

"Ten teams were formed to trace the boy. We traced the number from which the Rs 20 crore extortion message was sent. The owner of the phone said an unidentified person had used it to send the message. Further probe led to the arrests of Bhosale and Samadar," he said.

The Pimpri police station official said the accused strangled Ogle inside a moving car as the child was shouting, after which they abandoned the body in a deserted building in Bhosari MIDC area.

The two have been charged with murder, kidnapping and other offences, the official added. 

