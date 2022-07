Further investigation is underway

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Two teenage boys drowned in a pond near Dhayari area in Pune, police said. The duo, Suraj Satpute (14) and Pushkar Datkhinde (13), ventured into the pond on Sunday morning but drowned as they struggled to stay afloat.

"Another youth accompanying them raised an alarm after seeing his friends drowning," a police official said.

Fire Brigade personnel fished out the bodies. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)