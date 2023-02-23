Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST’s CNG bus bursts into flames in Andheri; undertaking withdraws 400 buses
Coming soon: One card for BEST buses, Metro lines in Mumbai
Mumbai: New housing society rules to come into effect soon
Mumbai: Financial firm staffer saves leading enterprise from cyber fraud
35 per cent of Dharavi locals were reluctant to get Covid jab: Study

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Punjab Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta arrested in bribery case

Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta arrested in bribery case

Updated on: 23 February,2023 12:40 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

Top

After the arrest, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said corruption will not be tolerated and anyone found guilty will be punished

Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta arrested in bribery case

Representational Pic


AAP MLA from Punjab's Bathinda Rural seat Amit Rattan Kotfatta was arrested in a bribery case by the Vigilance Bureau, a top official said on Thursday.


The legislator's arrest comes days after his alleged close aide Rashim Garg was nabbed by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in the same case.
Kotfatta has been arrested, a top official of the bureau told PTI.



After the arrest, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said corruption will not be tolerated and anyone found guilty will be punished.


"Bribery by anyone, in any way, will not be tolerated. Faith, love and expectations of the people of Punjab keep my spirit up, Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

There will not be any mercy for those who gobble up people's money, said Mann adding, law is equal for all.

The MLA was nabbed from Rajpura on Wednesday evening and has now been arrested, said the officer.

Also Read: ED questions CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA in excise policy money laundering case

He will be produced in a court on Thursday and police will seek his remand, the official added.

Garg was arrested on February 16 following a complaint lodged by the husband of a Ghuda village head in Bathinda who alleged that the accused was demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of releasing a government grant of Rs 25 lakh.

Garg was caught with Rs 4 lakh cash by a team of the Vigilance Bureau in Bathinda.

Kotfatta had earlier denied having any association with Garg. He had accused the opposition parties of trying to defame the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
punjab aam aadmi party news Bhagwant Mann Crime News India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK