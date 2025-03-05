According to Punjab Police, it has intensified efforts across the state under its anti-drug drive 'War Against Drugs'. It conducted 524 raids across the state, arresting 69 drug smugglers and registering 53 FIRs

Representational Image

Listen to this article Punjab: Amritsar Rural Police recover 23 kgs of heroin x 00:00

Amritsar Rural Police on Wednesday recovered 23 kilograms of heroin in Devi Dass Pura village, a police officer said on Wednesday, adding that the hunt is on to nab the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), border range, Satinder Singh, told ANI, "Today, Amritsar Rural Police has recovered 23 kg of heroin during an investigation under the Punjab Chief Minister and DGP's special campaign of 'War on Drugs. ' In this case, two people have been nominated- Lucky, who lives in the US, and his worker, Karan, a local from Devi Dass Pura. The recovery was made from Karan's house, and he will be arrested soon... "

"All the heroin coming from Pakistan is coming through drones...," DIG Singh added.

In a major blow to trans-border smuggling, Amritsar Rural Police has successfully recovered 23 Kg Heroin from village Devi Daspura, Jandiala. The consignment is linked to a smuggling network operated by #USA-based smuggler Jasmit Singh @ Lucky.



In this case, Sahilpreet Singh @… pic.twitter.com/zv8BnT4mI7 — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) March 5, 2025

Director General of Police, Punjab - Gaurav Yadav in a social media post said, "The consignment is linked to a smuggling network operated by #USA-based smuggler Jasmit Singh @ Lucky". "Multiple police teams are actively working to arrest him".

A first information report has been registered under the NDPS Act at Jandiala police station, he added.

"Further investigations are underway to trace both backward and forward linkages in the smuggling network," DGP Yadav said.

According to Punjab Police, it has intensified efforts across the state under its anti-drug drive 'War Against Drugs'. It conducted 524 raids across the state, arresting 69 drug smugglers and registering 53 FIRs. Officials inspected 164 pharmaceutical shops in six districts to curb the sale of illicit drugs. The operation, involving 1,900 personnel, also led to the seizure of 1.5 kg of heroin, 100g of opium, and 7,610 intoxicant tablets, along with Rs1.33 lakh in drug money. Additionally, 161 awareness events were held to educate the public on the dangers of drug abuse.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.