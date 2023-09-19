At least eight passengers died after a private bus fell into the Sirhind feeder canal in Punjab's Muktsar district on Tuesday

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Punjab: At least eight passengers dead as bus falls into canal in Muktsar x 00:00

At least eight passengers died after a private bus fell into the Sirhind feeder canal in Punjab's Muktsar district on Tuesday. According to the officials, the bus was carrying around 35 passengers, when the incident occurred. The bus was going from Muktsar to Kotkapura.

The incident took place near Jhabelwali village on the Muktsar-Kotkapura road. "The bus skidded off the road when brakes were applied," the official said, adding it was raining at the time of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called for the rescue operation. According to Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Ruhee Dugg, it is feared that some passengers might have been swept away by the strong current of water in thhttps://www.mid-day.com/mumbai/mumbai-news/photo/in-photos-ndrf-calls-off-operations-in-landslide-hit-raigad-for-the-day-96475e canal. "Efforts are on to locate them," Dugg said.

He further added that the bus has been taken out of the canal with the help of a crane.

"Some injured passengers have been shifted to a hospital," added the official.

As per the bus operator, the total number of passengers in the bus could be around 35. After the accident took place, villagers came forward to rescue the passengers.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "Teams of district administration were on the spot, adding that he was getting regular updates about the rescue operation."

Meanwhile, in another accident, a 54-year-old Delhi Police Sub-Inspector died after being hit by a speeding car in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Tuesday, officials said. A driver of a pick-up vehicle was also injured in the same incident. According to police, a PCR call was received early in the morning about an accident involving a policeman.

"SI Gangasaran and ASI Ajay Tomar were on patrolling duty in a Gypsy with Tomar at wheel," a senior police officer said.

"The spot has been inspected by a crime team and a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered," the police official added.

(with inputs from PTI)