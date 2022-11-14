Punjab bans public display of weapons

The state government also ordered a review of arms licenses within the next three months, according to an official order. Direction were also issued for registration of an FIR against those who indulge in hate speech against any community, the order said

Guns can no longer be displayed at weddings or religious events. File pic

Under fire from the opposition over the law and order issue, the Punjab government on Sunday banned public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture and violence.

The state government also ordered a review of arms licenses within the next three months, according to an official order. Direction were also issued for registration of an FIR against those who indulge in hate speech against any community, the order said.

The AAP government has been facing flak from opposition parties for the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The state witnessed two major incidents: killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri on November 4 and Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh on November 10.

The state’s Home department in a missive to police head, commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police said the chief minister had issued directions to take steps to maintain law and order in the state.

The order said songs which glorify weapons and violence should be completely banned.

There should be a complete ban on public display of weapons including on social media, at gatherings, religious places and weddings, the order said.

3

No. of months in which licences will be reviewed

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever