Punjab: Blast outside residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar; Police launches investigation

Updated on: 08 April,2025 08:46 AM IST  |  Jalandhar
ANI |

BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia told ANI that he heard the sound of thunder.

A blast was reported outside the residence of BJP Leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar. Police said that they are monitoring the CCTV and investigating whether it was a grenade attack or something else.


Dhanpreet Kaur, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, told reporters, "Around 1 am, we got information of blast here, after which we reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is investigating the matter...We are also monitoring the CCTV... The forensic team is investigating whether it is a grenade attack or something else..."


BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia told ANI that he heard the sound of thunder. "There was a blast at around 1 am...I was sleeping, and I thought that it was the sound of thunder...Later, I was informed that a blast had taken place...after this, I sent my gunman to the police station...CCTV is being investigated; forensic experts are also present here..."


Manpreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Jalandhar, confirmed the incident and told reporters, "The forensic team will inspect and give the report. The incident took place at the residence of Manoranjan Kalia."

More details are awaited.

