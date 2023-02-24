Punjab: Board cancels Class 12 English paper scheduled for Friday

The action was taken by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains after receiving a complaint about the paper leak

Representational Pic

Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) cancelled the Class 12 English Board Examination paper which was scheduled to be conducted today.

The action was taken by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains after receiving a complaint about the paper leak.

The minister ordered a high-level inquiry and immediate action in the matter.

"Action should be taken on no tolerance policy," Harjot Singh Bains said in the statement.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

The examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 are being held from February 15 to April 5, according to an official release from CBSE.

Meanwhile, in the Rajasthan paper leak case, Bhupendra Saran, the prime accused in the 2nd grade government teacher recruitment exam question paper leak case has been arrested from Bengaluru, Rajasthan Police said on Friday.

Bhupendra Saran, the main accused was brought to Udaipur after he was arrested by Rajasthan police from Bengaluru airport yesterday.

The team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and Rajasthan Police caught Saran from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on Thursday night and cases have been registered against him in two different police stations in Udaipur, the police said.

According to police, Saran has been brought to Udaipur on Friday for inquiry in the case of the second-grade paper leak.

At present Saran has been kept in Udaipur's Hathipol police station, the police added.

On the instruction of Superintendent of Police (SP) Jodhpur (rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav, the SOG-ATS (anti-terrorist squad) officials carried out the action.

The SOG succeeded in arresting Saran after camping in Bengaluru for the last six days, the police said.

According to police, a reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced on Bhupendra Saran's arrest. However, Saran kept evading the police due to frequent changes in his location.

Last year in December, six people were arrested after the Rajasthan Police conducted a raid at Bhupendra Saran's girlfriend's house in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Police busted a fake degree racket and seized degrees and mark sheets from more than four dozen fake universities, said a statement by the Police Commissionerate, Jaipur.

The 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge was cancelled after the paper was leaked. The exam was rescheduled for January 29.

(with ANI Inputs)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever