Punjab: Bomb found in parking area near Gurudwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran

Updated on: 21 April,2023 08:36 PM IST  |  Tarn Taran
ANI |

Top

A hand grenade was found at a car parking construction near Gurudwara, police informed on Friday

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A hand grenade was found at a car parking construction near Gurudwara, police informed on Friday.


A bomb refusal team rushed to the spot to defuse the bomb, the police informed further.



The assistant sub inspector of Punjab Police, Karnail Singh, told ANI, "The hand grenade was found wedged between sandbags outside the gate. We reached out immediately as soon as we were informed, a bomb disposal team has been called to diffuse it."


A local, who was at the spot, informed that the bomb was found when a Local was sweeping a street nearby.

"A young man parked his handcart and was sweeping the street when he accidentally came upon this object. He took the object to a fellow sevadar (servitor), who told him it was a grenade. Gurudwara sevadars immediately informed the police station," a local said.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news punjab India news

