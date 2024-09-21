Punjab: BSF, Punjab Police foil smuggling attempt; seize 2.8 kg heroin near border

The BSF stated, "Keen observation and diligent efforts of BSF troops effectively thwarted yet another attempt to smuggle a narcotics consignment into Punjab from across the border"

Five packets of suspected heroin weighing over 2.8 kg along with a motorcycle were seized by the Border Security Force and Punjab Police, near Dal village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Friday.

According to a release, the BSF troops were on duty at a checkpoint near village Dal of Tarn Taran district on Friday when they observed suspicious movement of two people on a motorcycle.

As the BSF troops indicated them to stop, the individuals fled away from the spot, leaving behind the motorcycle. BSF troops immediately seized the bike and, in collaboration with Punjab Police, carried out a search operation in the adjoining area, it added.

"The search culminated at about 04:50 pm with the recovery of five small packets of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 2.838 Kg) and one motorcycle. The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape. This recovery took place in the area adjacent to village- Dal in Tarn Taran district," the release said.

"Keen observation and swift action of BSF troops and Punjab police once again successfully foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt from across the border," it added.

Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized two suspected packets of heroin during a nighttime patrol and search operation along the Tarn Taran border on Sunday. The packets were discovered at 9:45 pm in the border area near Naushera Dhalla village.

According to the BSF spokesperson, the packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape secured with black tape, and each packet also had an improvised iron ring and two illuminating sticks attached. The total weight of the suspected heroin was 1.146 kilograms.

BSF troops conducted a follow-up search of the surrounding areas but did not find anything else.

The BSF stated, "Keen observation and diligent efforts of BSF troops effectively thwarted yet another attempt to smuggle a narcotics consignment into Punjab from across the border."

